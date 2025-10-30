“Off the Wall” invites high school students to showcase their creativity across art, tech, and poetry disciplines

“The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 22nd Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition,” the ARTfactory announced. “Each year, area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition presented by the ARTfactory.”

“The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography,” the organization stated. “Each category is adjudicated by a professional in the field.”