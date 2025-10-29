Fredericksburg chamber to host third annual Mock Interview Day

“This impactful event connects business professionals with local high school and college students as they practice and perfect their interview skills,” the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber announced. “Your experience can make a real difference in shaping tomorrow’s leaders.”

The event is free for all student participants and part of the Chamber’s WorkForce NOW initiative, which focuses on developing partnerships that promote workforce readiness and development. Volunteers can sign up for two-hour slots or stay for the full day to conduct mock interviews, provide feedback, and support the Chamber’s scholarship fund.