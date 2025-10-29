Crunch Fitness Fredericksburg brings “No Judgments” energy to local gym scene

“Guided by the belief that fitness should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone—from first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes—Crunch Fitness offers a high-energy, welcoming environment rooted in its ‘No Judgments’ philosophy,” Crunch Fitness Fredericksburg shared. “With memberships starting at just $9.99 per month, the gym provides flexible options to fit every budget and fitness goal.”

Part of the JF Fitness franchise network founded in 2014 by CEO John Freeland and headquartered in Richmond, Crunch Fitness Fredericksburg is the sixth Virginia location among more than 30 gyms across eight southeastern states. Members have access to strength and cardio equipment, Olympic platforms, personal training, and group classes including yoga, HIIT, and ride—plus amenities such as saunas, tanning, and recovery zones.