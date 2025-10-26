Fredericksburg library celebrates completion of new elevator project

“We’re excited to share that Fredericksburg Branch’s elevator replacement is finished, and the new elevator is OPEN for rides—and selfies!” the Central Rappahannock Regional Library announced. “The Library gives a huge thank-you to the City of Fredericksburg’s Public Works Department for ensuring the smooth coordination of this project.”
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