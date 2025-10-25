Northern Virginia Veterans Parade returns to Old Town Manassas on November 1

“The Northern Virginia Veterans Parade, honoring all Veterans and their families, will take place Saturday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m. in Old Town Manassas,” VetPar, Inc. announced. “This year marks the 17th annual celebration — attendees are encouraged to arrive early to grab seats along the parade route.”
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