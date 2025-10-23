“Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday to keep food assistance going for Virginians as the federal government shutdown drags on,” The Center Square reported. “Youngkin said the order lets the state use emergency funds to continue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits until Congress passes a funding deal.”
Youngkin Declares State of Emergency to Maintain SNAP Benefits During Federal Shutdown
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