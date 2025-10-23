Eric George Named September Influencer of the Month by Fredericksburg Chamber

“It will come as no surprise to anyone that our very first Influencer of the Month is Eric George!” the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce announced. “Leading our inaugural year off with a strong showing of 135 points, Eric has truly set the bar high.”

George, Vice President and Relationship Manager at Link Bank, earned recognition for his active engagement across Chamber activities, including member introductions, social media promotion, and event participation. Tammy Reid and Dori Stewart placed second and third, respectively, as the Chamber prepares to name its October Influencer of the Month.