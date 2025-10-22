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I-66 Express Mobility Partners Donates $20,000 to Support Teen Driver Safety Events

By Uriah Kiser
I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes at Haymarket [Photo: I-66 Mobility Partners]

“With National Teen Driver Safety Week taking place Oct. 19-25, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP), the builder and operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway, is supporting DRIVE SMART Virginia with a $20,000 donation as the advocacy non-profit stages a series of ThinkFast Interactive assemblies at four Northern Virginia high schools,” Ride 66 Express announced.

“According to Virginia State Police, October is statistically the most dangerous month for all crash fatalities on Virginia’s roads, including crashes involving young, inexperienced drivers.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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