Weldon Cooper Center Forecast Sees Higher Unemployment in Virginia

“Virginia’s unemployment rate is expected to be higher than the national average next year, a stunning reversal for a state economy that had been the envy of other states for years,” Radio IQ reported. “That’s the forecast of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.”

“We expect the unemployment rate to continue to climb until about next summer at about 5%,” says executive director Eric Scoresone. “That is not great coming from 2.6 or 2.7%. That’s almost a doubling of the unemployment rate from last summer.”