Fredericksburg Announces Organizational Updates and New Assistant City Manager

“We’ve made a few organizational updates to help us serve our community even better!” City of Fredericksburg Government (Facebook) posted. “Assistant City Manager Todd Flippen joined Team FXBG in August. His duties include oversight of Public Utilities and Capital Projects, which encompass our Water and Wastewater Systems, Utility Programs, and major infrastructure projects.”

The city noted there are no operational changes within Public Works, describing the move as an organizational update aimed at improving coordination, reliability, and future growth for Fredericksburg.