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Additional day added for Falmouth Bridge inspection, expect northbound delays Wednesday

By Uriah Kiser
VDOT inspects the Falmouth Bridge before work begins (X: Vadotfred


Virginia Department of Transportation – Fredericksburg (X)

– An additional day of work is needed to complete a scheduled bridge inspection of Falmouth Bridge. Travelers can expect brief delays on Route 1 northbound between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County at Falmouth Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 22, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 1 northbound will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge during the inspection period.

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