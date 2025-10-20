Additional day added for Falmouth Bridge inspection, expect northbound delays Wednesday



Virginia Department of Transportation – Fredericksburg (X)

– An additional day of work is needed to complete a scheduled bridge inspection of Falmouth Bridge. Travelers can expect brief delays on Route 1 northbound between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County at Falmouth Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 22, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 1 northbound will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge during the inspection period.