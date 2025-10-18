Stafford Schools to Host 4th Annual Multicultural Fair

Stafford County Public Schools – Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith invites the community to the 4th Annual Stafford Schools Multicultural Fair on Saturday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View High School.
The event celebrates the diversity, culture, and community that make Stafford Schools unique.
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