Breaking News School Board Censures Vice Chair Tracy Blake After October 1 Confrontation with Tredinnick By Uriah Kiser Published October 18, 2025 at 1:09PM | Updated October 18, 2025 at 1:34PM [Photo: Blake campaign website] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Erica Tredinnick #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools #Tracy Blake