Fredericksburg No-shows: Fredericksburg mayor, council member say they’ll skip Jay Jones fundraisers; others decline comment By Uriah Kiser Published October 14, 2025 at 6:00PM Jones This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Jay Jones #Kerry Devine #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford