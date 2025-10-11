Prince William Gainesville Debate: Candidates United in Opposing New Data Centers, Call for Rural Preservation By Uriah Kiser Published October 11, 2025 at 10:00AM | Updated October 11, 2025 at 8:37PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Gainesville #Gainesville Special Election #Haymarket #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Committee of 100