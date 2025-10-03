Publisher’s Notes: From Taylor Swift to Helicopters in Blooms Park — Here’s What’s Happening

This newsletter is a fresh blend of our classic Publisher’s Post and the newer Neighborhood Notes. Stay tuned for Fun and News — your go-to for local happenings, things to do, and behind-the-scenes tidbits from the local news world. Enjoy!

Hartwell Capitol Ad Sees Huge Success on Potomac Local News

🚨 Client Success Spotlight 🚨

We’re excited to share some fantastic news from our recent partnership with Hartwell Capitol Consulting!

A single ad in the campaign, Hartwell “Local Authority,” achieved outstanding results on Potomac Local News:

📊 931,000+ views

👀 42,000+ hovers

🖱️ Nearly 4,500 clicks

🔥 A click-through rate (CTR) of 0.48% — that’s nearly 10x the national average for display ads!

This campaign is proof that local visibility + the right message = real engagement.

👏 Huge thanks to the Hartwell team for their trust and collaboration!

More from Potomac Local News

Mike Salmon Covers Tales and Tails Taylor Swift Album Release Party

Mike Salmon on the scene last night from the Tales and Tails Taylor Swift album release party. Story coming soon.

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Live Music This Friday with Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy

Tomorrow, Friday October 3rd we have the very talented Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy! They’ll be strumming 6-9 pm

More from Facebook

Final Call: Join Stafford Schools’ Textbook Adoption Committee

Last chance to apply! Stafford Schools is accepting applications for community members to serve on the 2025-2026 Textbook Adoption Committee. Share your perspective and help choose the best learning materials for middle school math. Deadline is tomorrow, October 3.

More from Stafford Schools

Quantico 24-Hour Walk, Run & Relay Returns October 4–5

Registration includes: T-Shirt, hat, swagbag, snacks, midnight pizza party, pancake breakfast and more! Benefits Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

More from Quantico 24-Hour Event

National Night Out Hits Stafford Next Tuesday

It is almost time! National Night Out is next Tuesday, October 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Stafford Market Place. This is the BEST party of the year with free food, entertainment and vendors galore! You won’t want to miss it!

More from Stafford County Government

Helicopter Activity at Blooms Park Through October 8

⚠️FYI: HELICOPTER NOTICE AT BLOOMS PARK 10/3 -10/8⚠️

Please note Dominion Energy will be using the northeast corner of Blooms Park as a helicopter landing zone Friday, Oct. 3 – Wednesday, Oct. 8 (8am–5pm daily) as part of transmission line work on the 2011 line.

More from Dominion Energy

Lake Ridge Park Marina Open Weekends Through October 12

The marina at Lake Ridge Park is open April to October and offers bait, concessions and boat rentals. Rent one of our many jon boats, canoes, kayaks, stand up paddleboards or pedal boats.

More from pwcparks

Join the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade – Registration Still Open!

There’s still time to be a part of this year’s Christmas Parade and join us in celebrating “Christmas Around the World”. We’re looking for creative floats, marching bands, community groups, and organizations to help us spread holiday cheer in Downtown Fredericksburg!

More from fredericksburgchristmasparade.com