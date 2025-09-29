Prince William Prince William Schools Outperform State SOL Averages By Caitlyn Meisner Published September 29, 2025 at 2:00PM Prince William County Schools' Standards of Learning scores from the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. [Data courtesy of the Virginia Department of Education] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William #Prince William County Public Schools