Neighborhood Notes: Fall Family Festival, Valor Award, and Sensory-Friendly Theater

From fall festivals and family-friendly theater to public safety events and community awards, this first-day-of-fall Neighborhood Notes is packed with local happenings. Whether you’re racing pumpkins, enjoying a sensory-friendly show, or honoring a hometown hero, there’s something for everyone.

Stafford County Gears Up for National Night Out on October 7

National Night Out will be here before we know it! Mark your calendars for October 7 and make plans for the Office of Stafford County Sheriff – David “DP” Decatur, Sheriff, National Night Out! The annual night filled with fun and community partnership starts at 5:00 p.m.

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Adults-Only Sanderson Sisters Bash Set for October 19

Join us on Sunday, October 19, for a fun-filled evening with the Sanderson Sisters! Enjoy a yummy buffet, specialty handcrafted drinks (do we hear souvenir cups???) will be available for additional purchase, and of course, singing and dancing. THERE WILL BE A COSTUME CONTEST!!! Come in your best costume for chances at great prizes!

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Dani’s OBX Mimosa Wins Big at Mason Dixon Cafe

Mason Dixon Cafe 🥂 Raise a glass to Dani — winner of our Battle of the Bartenders! Her winning cocktail, the OBX Mimosa (coconut rum, prosecco + pineapple juice 🍍), is now officially on our menu. Come try the drink that stole the show!

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Stafford Sheriff Promotes Car Seat Safety During Awareness Week

Child Passenger Safety Week takes place from September 21 – 27. This week, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration want to remind everyone of the importance of ensuring that children are always secured in the appropriate car seat for their age, height, and weight.

More from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Experience Historic Cabin Camping at Prince William Forest Park

Have you ever wanted to go camping in Prince William Forest Park, but were not too excited about sleeping on the ground? You should check out staying in a cabin at Cabin Camp 3! Although most of our cabin camps are rented out as group units, Cabin Camp 3 also offers the opportunity to stay in single 4-person, 6-person, or 10-person cabins.

More from National Park Service

North Stafford High Class of ’85 Kicks Off Reunion at Laudenbach Brewing

We want to thank the North Stafford High School Class of ’85 for coming out yesterday for a pre-40th reunion mixer at Laudenbach Brewing. We had a blas,t and y’all were great!

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Transition Fair in Fredericksburg to Support Students with Disabilities

Fredericksburg Area Transition Fair- for students and young adults with disabilities

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Germanna Community College

10000 Germanna Point Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

A transition fair is a resource fair designed to connect students and young adults with disabilities and their families with community programs, services, and opportunities to explore various pathways for training, education, careers, and support available to individuals with disabilities after high school. It’s never too early to start planning for the future! Families with students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

More from Fredericksburg Area Council on Transition

Stafford’s Fall Family Festival Returns October 4 with Food, Fun, and Derby Races

Another year, another FUN Fall Family Festival for Stafford County! Stafford Parks, Recreation, and Tourism always plans a fantastic, fun-filled day! You do not want to miss it.

🍂 Things to do:

🍴Food truck frenzy from funnel cakes to kettle corn, plus browse through 15+ artisan and crafters!

🐎Petting zoos, pony rides, alpaca farms, and hay rides

🎯Lawn games, mechanical bull, cornhole

🎶LIVE music all day long

🏁Race your decorated pumpkins at the exclusive 13 annual Great Pumpkin Derby

📆Saturday, October 4, 2025

🕐11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍John Lee Pratt Memorial

💸 FREE EVENT

More from Stafford County Government

Riverside Center Hosts Sensory-Friendly ‘Junie B. Jones’ Performance on October 11

🌟 Sensory-Friendly Performance Alert! 🌟

Join us at Riverside Center for a special performance of Junie B. Jones designed for all families to enjoy—especially those with sensory sensitivities. 💛

✨ Lower sound levels

✨ Adjusted lighting

✨ Relaxed environment

✨ Quiet areas available

This is the perfect opportunity to laugh, sing, and experience the joy of Junie B. with your loved ones in a supportive, welcoming space. 🎭

📅 Date: Saturday, October 11

🕒 Time: 1 PM

📍 Riverside Center

🎟️ Tickets available now by calling 540.370.4300

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Fredericksburg Police to Host Gun Giveback Event on October 11

The Fredericksburg Police Department is hosting its annual Gun Giveback event on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Fredericksburg Police Department.

Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, this event provides gun owners with a safe, voluntary way to turn in unwanted firearms for proper disposal.

Turning in unwanted firearms ensures they won’t end up in the wrong hands or be used in a crime.

📍 Fredericksburg Police Headquarters

2200 Cowan Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

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Captain Daniel Harris Receives Valor Award for Heroic June 2024 Rescue

On September 17, 2025, Captain Daniel Harris was honored by the Virginia Sheriff’s Association with the prestigious Valor Award, joining other incredible and heroic deputies recognized across the Commonwealth of Virginia. This award stems from Captain Harris’ actions on June 30, 2024, when he responded to a critical call where his decisive and heroic actions directly saved the lives of children and an adult. His courage, leadership, and quick response in that moment exemplify the highest traditions of law enforcement service.

More from Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office