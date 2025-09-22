Death on Liberia Avenue Prompts Police Investigation in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – A suspicious death on the 8800 block of Liberia Avenue in Manassas led to a heavy police presence on Monday. Authorities began their investigation shortly before noon and later confirmed the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the community, and the area has since been cleared. Details about the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the death have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Here’s the full press release:

UPDATE Suspicious Death 9.22.2025 at 2:40pm

The area is clear, and there is no immediate threat to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. UPDATE Suspicious Death 9.22.2025 at 1:25pm

There is an ongoing investigation regarding a suspicious death at the 8800 block of Liberia Ave. The Medical Examiner is assisting with the case to determine the cause of death. Please avoid the area while we conduct a thorough investigation. Incident Alert 9.22.2025 at 11:25am

Police are on the scene of the 8800 block of Liberia Avenue for an incident investigation. No major roadways are affected. Please follow any police direction if in the area. An update will be provided when more information is obtained.

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