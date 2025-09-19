Tow Fees in Stafford to Rise to $210 After State Code Change

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in Stafford County will soon pay more if their cars are towed from private property.

The Board of Supervisors on Sept. 16 unanimously approved an ordinance aligning county towing fees with a new state law that took effect July 1. The change raises the maximum charge for private-property towing from $135 to $210.

Captain Jacobs of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the update ensures county rules remain consistent with Virginia Code and gives local towing companies the same rate authority as elsewhere in the state.

The new fee applies to vehicles towed at the request of property owners, such as shopping centers or apartment complexes. Sheriff-initiated tows, such as from crashes or law enforcement actions, are governed separately.