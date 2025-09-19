Neighborhood Notes: From Downtown Fredericksburg to Manassas Park—15 Events You Need to Know

Registration Open for 2025 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade on December 6

🎄🎅Registration is STILL OPEN for the 2025 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade! Join us in celebrating this year’s theme: “Christmas Around the World” 🌍🎁 We’re looking for creative floats, marching bands, community groups, and organizations ready to help spread holiday cheer throughout Downtown Fredericksburg!

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Early Voting Begins Today—Germanna Shares Key Dates and Resources

🇺🇸Your voice matters—make sure it’s heard! Germanna encourages all eligible students, faculty, staff, and community members to register to vote and stay engaged. 🗓Key dates to remember: • Sept. 19 – Early Voting Begins • Oct. 6–10 – National Voter Education Week • Oct. 28 – Vote Early Day • Nov. 3 – Election Hero Day • Nov. 4 – Election Day 💙Need support? Counseling Services can help with voter registration forms and guidance.

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Chief Keen Judges Wings at Manassas Wing Contest

MCPD had a great time at the Building Supply of Manassas Wing Contest! 🍗🔥 Chief Keen had the honor of serving as one of the wing judges — tough job, but someone had to do it!

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Manassas Park VRE Surface Lot Closed Sept. 19–29 for Final Garage Work

As part of the final stages of the new Park Central VRE Parking Garage, the current surface lot at the Manassas Park VRE Station will be closed starting 9/19 – 9/29. The final step of completing the parking garage and other upgrades at the Manassas Park station involves repaving and refreshing the existing parking lot. VRE will be closing the Manassas Park Station surface lot located at 9300 Manassas Drive from Friday 9/19 after evening service and will reopen Monday 9/29 AM before morning service.

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Auditions This Month for GREASE at ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre

ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre presents Auditions for GREASE! September 25th and 26th with callbacks by invitation on the 27th. Performances will be held January 16-24 in the Gregory Family Theater at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

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Voodoo Brothers Serving Up Weekend Pork Chop Special

Weekend special: Starting today and going through the weekend we will have a bone in pork chop 🥩 special with Andouille gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and collard greens!

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MCM Kids Run Returns for Marine Corps Marathon Weekend

The MCM Kids Run is back! Give your kids the chance to run, have fun, and earn their very own finisher medal during Marine Corps Marathon Weekend. 🎉 Spots go quick—register them today!🏅

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UMW Hosts Fall Open Houses for Prospective Students

The University of Mary Washington welcomes prospective students and their families to campus this fall for a series of open houses designed to offer a firsthand look at academic programs, student life and the admissions process.

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Stafford Schools Host Fall Clothing Drive This Saturday

As the first day of fall approaches, help us turn seasonal clean-outs into confidence! Donate clothing at the Empower Confidence Collection – Fall Drive this Saturday. Your gently used items help students and families feel ready for school and work.

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PWC Police Join CrossFit BOB Hero Workout This Sunday

Crime Prevention officers will be at the 4th Annual #CrossFitBOB Hero Workout this Sunday, September 21st. We hope you’ll join us from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 12740 Black Forest Lane in Woodbridge to help support retired military and police K9s.

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Free 4‑Day Self‑Defense Course at Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office

🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Where: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

✅ FREE to attend

✅ Hands-on training with certified instructors

✅ Build confidence & personal safety skills

📌 Important: Participants must attend all 4 classes to complete the program.

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Manassas Park Fire & Rescue Open House Set for October 11

🚨SAVE THE DATE🚨 Manassas Park Fire & Rescue annual open house is Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10:00am – 2:00pm. Join us for a day filled with interactive demonstrations, activities, food, and so much more! 🚒

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Stafford Shredding Event Set for October 18

Are you looking for a safe and secure way to dispose of your documents? Join the Office of Stafford County Sheriff – David “DP” Decatur, Sheriff on October 18 for their Stafford Shredding event! Shred It: The next Stafford Shredding has been scheduled for October 18th starting at 8:30 a.m. This will take place in the Stafford County Government Center Parking Lot.

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Fall Date Night Lineup at Cork & Table

Date night ideas: Always a pleasure to serve you, from our staff at Cork & Table! Upcoming Dates: 9/24 Autumn Equinox Wine Dinner 10/8 Early Mountain Wine Dinner 11/13 4th Annual Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Dinner and Auction Tuesdays – The Gathering Table (a discounted 3 course Wine Dinner) Thursdays and Fridays – French Bar Tasting with special menu and Wine flights.

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Fredericksburg Featured in Southern Living’s Fall Travel Highlight

Absolutely THRILLED to be mentioned in this article in Southern Living! What an honor! “This Virginia Town Is Known As ‘America’s Most Historic City’—And It’s Even Better In Fall” – Thank you Southern Living, we couldn’t agree more!

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