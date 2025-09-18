Neighborhood Notes: Weekend Car Shows, Spooky Haunts, Fall Fest Fun

Spooky Season Kicks Off at the Fall Arts & Crafts Show in Occoquan!

Here in northern Virginia we are starting to feel hints of autumn weather. And that means spooky season is upon us! 💀🎃👻 Check out some of these ghostly finds from our Fall Arts & Crafts Show vendors.

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Enjoy “Elio” Under the Stars at Veterans Memorial Park – Free Family Movie Night!

Movie in the Park | FREE EVENT

Movie: Elio

Friday, October 10 movie starts at 6:45pm

A family movie night in the park is a perfect chance to relax and enjoy a safe and special night under the stars. Come early and get a good seat! The movie will begin at dark. Please bring your lawn chair or blankets for seating.

A parent or guardian must attend with children under the age of 16.

Alcohol is not permitted at this event.

📍 Veterans Memorial Park

14300 Veterans Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191

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Crafts, Kickball, and Family Fun at Fredericksburg’s Day of Play!

✨Plan your perfect Sunday at our 2nd Annual Day of Play!✨

Check out the event map to see ALL the fun waiting for you:

🎨Kids Craft Workshop by Home Depot (11:30AM & 3:30PM or while supplies last)

🥅Kickball on the field (11:30AM, 1PM & 2:30PM)

🥏Disc Golf Live Demos (12:15PM, 1:45PM & 3:15PM)

🐰Bunny Hive Demos (12PM & 2PM – advance registration required)

🚂Barrel Train Rides, Moon Bounce, Ga Ga Ball, Toddler Play Area & more!

🎶Mobile DJ, USA Ninja Challenge, Family-Friendly Vendors & so much more!

🎟️ Tickets:

$6 (+$2 fee) Advance | $8 (+$2 fee) On-Site

FREE – Kids 2 & under

FREE – 2025 FredNats Season Ticket Holders

👉 Grab your tickets & full event info: More from Fredericksburg Parks

Classic Cars and Community Spirit at the Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet in Old Town Manassas

The Bull Run Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is proud to present our 49th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet – a family friendly, charity car show benefitting our Military Veterans and their families. A portion of each entry fee goes directly to Fisher House in conjunction with our partner, Cruisin’ For Heroes. All collector vehicles, including street rods, modified, trucks, and motorcycles are invited.

The show goes off rain or shine.

NEW LOCATION!!!! We are thrilled to have the show back in the heart of Old Town at the Historic Manassas Rail Depot. FREE spectator parking is available at the Manassas parking garage.

Spectators admission is FREE.

We are seeking vendors who would like to set up in this high pedestrian traffic event.

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Dare to Enter: Factory of Fear Returns This October at the Horror Hotel

It’s coming! Factory of Fear, The Horror Hotel, October 17, 18, 24, & 25 with a Preview Night on October 16. For details or to purchase tickets, visit our website at https://hubs.li/Q03GwZ9Y0

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Get Ready for the Holidays at Riverside’s Holiday Haulaway – Costumes, Props & Tree Auction!

There are only 99 days until Christmas and Riverside has an INCREDIBLE Holiday Haulaway where you can find everything for the upcoming holidays!

Riverside is selling some of our favorite items.! We just can’t keep everything!

Join us October 10 and 11th rain or shine. Purchase a costume, look through our dresses, or buy some props. There will also be a Christmas tree auction of 30 themed BEAUTIFUL trees. You do not want to miss this!

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Prince William County Hosts Traffic Safety Meeting at Neabsco Elementary

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will host the first in a series of traffic safety meetings this week at Neabsco Elementary.

Join the conversation about proposed improvements on Cordell Avenue, including a speed hump and a high-visibility crosswalk.

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Mark Your Calendar for the Fire & Fiddle Fest in Manassas Park – Music, Food & Fun!

We are only a few weeks away from the Manassas Park Fire & Fiddle Fest !🔥

Save the date for Saturday, October 4th and join us for live music, food trucks, and entertainment!

Interested in sponsoring or participating in this great event? Visit 👉

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Celebrate Italian Heritage with Pizza, Music & Community in Downtown Fredericksburg

The Italian flags you see flying downtown mark the annual event sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Sister City Association. Come enjoy delicious pizza, live music, and great community spirit!

📅 Saturday, September 20

🕔 5:00 – 9:00 PM

📍 Market Square

Cash only admission.

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Fredericksburg Schools Hosting Transportation Job Fair with Paid Training Opportunities

🚌TRANSPORTATION JOB FAIR🚌

📅Thursday, October 2, 2025

⌚10 AM – 12 PM

📍Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

If you already have your CDL, we need you. If you don’t, no problem—we’ll train you and pay you while you learn. With paid training, great benefits, and the chance to make a difference for our students every day, now’s the time to join our fleet.

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Last Chance to Paddle! Final Weekend for Boating at Locust Shade Park

This is the LAST WEEKEND to get out on the water at Locust Shade Park’s eight-acre pond. Stop by for a little boating time before this year’s season is over.

🛶 Pedal boat and canoe rentals available Saturday and Sunday, September 20–21, 12–6pm

📍 Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Dr, Triangle

📱 (703) 792-8780

🌐 pwcparks.info/lspboatfish

Sunday, September 21 is the last day for boat rentals until next season

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Reminder: Stafford Schools Closed September 23 for Rosh Hashanah

As we move through a great week of learning and connection, don’t forget:

📅 Tuesday, September 23 is a student and staff holiday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.

Take this time to plan ahead, recharge, and enjoy a well-deserved day of rest next week!

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Oktoberfest Kicks Off Friday at Alpine Chef – Food, Fun & Festive Steins!

Oktoberfest starts this Friday!

From obazda to meat skewers to authentic lebkuchenherzen (gingerbread decorations).

Wednesday steak Stein today, so bring your stein and get Happy Hour prices all day.

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