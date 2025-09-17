Manassas With Students Lagging on State Tests, Manassas Sets 5-Year Roadmap for Schools, Housing, Safety By Uriah Kiser Published September 17, 2025 at 10:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #SOL