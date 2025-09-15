Neighborhood Notes: Day of Play, First Tee Golf Tournament, ‘Little Shop’ to Hit Stage

Fall fun is in full swing across the region with family-friendly highlights like the Day of Play at FredNats Ballpark, the First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Golf Tournament, and the opening of Little Shop of Horrors at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

🎉 Day of Play Returns to FredNats Ballpark with Crafts, Games & Family Fun

👟It’s almost time for our 2nd Annual—and you won’t want to miss it!🎉 Get ready for a day filled with endless fun, games, and activities for the whole family at the ballpark. Mark your calendars and join us next week for crafts, demonstrations, sports, and more!

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🎉 Celebrate Occoquan Tonight with Auctions, Drinks & Community Fun

Today is the big day! We can’t wait to see you at the Celebrate Occoquan benefit at @millstdraftgarden in Occoquan on Monday, Sep. 15 from 6-9pm. Tickets are $40 each and include a drink ticket. We have over $3,000 worth of AMAZING silent and live auction items.

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🍂 Germanna’s Connected Community Fall Festival Set for Sept. 27

Join us for a day filled with food, fun, and family-friendly activities at our upcoming Connected Community Fall Festival.🍁 📅 September 27 • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 📍 Locust Grove Campus

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🌲 Seasonal Job Alert: Recreation Fee Tech Openings at Prince William Forest Park

Is it that time already? Mark your calendars, as the job announcement for seasonal GS-5, 0503, Recreation Fee Technician positions for next summer at Prince William Forest Park will be posted on the USAJobs tomorrow! Act fast, the announcement will close on September 21st or earlier if the applicant limit is reached.

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🎂 Crossroads Tabletop Tavern Celebrates 7th Birthday with Cake, Discounts & Dice

So…did I just say “7 YEARS”? That’s right, our birthday is coming up this week. Friday, September 19th! It’s also International Talk Like a Pirate Day, so Aaaarrrrrrgggh, matey, come in and celebrate. We will have cake Friday and Saturday until it’s gone, complimentary for every paying customer.

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🎭 Auditions Announced for Little Women & Guys and Dolls at Riverside Center

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts announces auditions for Little Women the Musical and Guys and Dolls. Dates and Times: Monday September 29 and Tuesday September 30, 2025 • 12pm-9pm; Monday and Tuesday, Sep. 29-30 • Callbacks: TBD

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🏌️‍♂️ First Tee PWC Benefit Golf Tournament Tees Off Oct. 13

⛳️ It’s almost TEE TIME! We are just one month away from the First Tee of Prince William County Annual Benefit Tournament. By supporting the annual First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Tournament, you’re helping shape the future of our local youth. Through golf, First Tee teaches essential life skills, builds character, and encourages healthy lifestyle choices.

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🤝 Nonprofits & Small Businesses: Apply Now for Leadership Fredericksburg Project Partnership

Calling all nonprofits and small businesses in Planning District 16! Leadership Fredericksburg (Class of 2026) is looking for a Community Action Project partner in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, or Fredericksburg City. This is your chance to have a team of emerging leaders help tackle a real-world project that supports your mission and creates lasting community impact.

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\🏃‍♀️ Girls on the Run Fall 2025 Registration Now Open

Did you hear?? Registration for the fall 2025 season of Girls on the Run is OPEN! Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, so don’t delay and register today ⬇️

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📈 Fredericksburg Leads Region in Visitor Spending Growth

City of Fredericksburg is growth leader for visitor spending in the region. Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) has released the 2024 Visitor Spending Economic Impact data, which shows the City of Fredericksburg as the growth leader in the region and in the top ten – by percentage of growth – among Virginia’s localities. The City of Fredericksburg showed a 12.9% increase in visitor spending from 2023 to 2024.

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🎭 Little Shop of Horrors Opens Sept. 19 at Hylton Performing Arts Center

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version), where every moment crackles with Broadway energy, opens next Friday, September 19th at Hylton Performing Arts Center. Presented by Actors Theatre at ARTfactory September 19–28.

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