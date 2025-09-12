Prince William County Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony 24 Years After Terror Attacks

Prince William County marked the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks with a memorial ceremony at the Liberty Memorial Fountain on September 11, 2025.

County officials, first responders, and residents gathered to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day, including 22 Prince William County residents.

Chair Deshundra Jefferson of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors reflected on the weight of the moment.

“We are here today to remember,” Jefferson said. “We remember the friends whose laughter is missed. We remember the neighbors who always gave a helping hand. We remember the parents who never had a chance to tuck their children in one last time.”

As Jefferson read the names of county residents who perished, a fire bell tolled. The names are inscribed at the Liberty Memorial Fountain, a permanent reminder of their sacrifice. Many were veterans or government employees.

Prince William Detective Darien Cupka recalled his experience as a first responder at the Pentagon. He said he was driving to work at Arlington PD when he heard American Airlines Flight 77 roar overhead before striking the building.

Cupka described the destruction and his efforts to rescue survivors, noting how his boots disintegrated from jet fuel and fire retardant. He also reflected on the sharp contrast between his quiet evening on September 10 and the days that followed.

Max and Paula Gonzalez, Prince William residents who moved to the county after 9/11, previously shared their story with Potomac Local News. Max, a former member of the New York National Guard, said:

“This means everything. My wife Paula and I were both in New York City on 9/11. She worked in Building One of the World Trade Center, one of the buildings we lost. I saw the buildings fall. I couldn’t find my wife for four hours. It’s the most horrible four hours of my life. I was able to finally get through to her on a landline. I basically told her that I’m going to the Armory and we’re going downtown. I don’t know when I’ll be back. I ended up being there for 191 days.”

Paula added, “He was in the National Guard, and our lives completely changed that day. I lost two co-workers, but thankfully, the rest of my office was able to get out.”

Max recalled the unity that carried New Yorkers through the tragedy.

“I know people talk about New Yorkers being cold-hearted. They weren’t. Everybody reached out, everybody was there, and it lasted that way for a long time. If anything, it proves to me what I’ve always said—that when push comes to shove for us, for Americans, we pull together. We do. And we did. And when [a] crisis happens, we will again.”

Delegate Brianna Sewell, who sent a representative to this year’s ceremony, shared her personal connection to the attacks. Her mother worked on the west side of the Pentagon but had been called to another office just moments before the plane struck.

“Sadly, we lost some family friends. So, it’s just heartbreaking still,” Sewell said. “That awful day resulted in a gut check for Americans and an opportunity for us to recommit to fighting for our unity, not allowing for anything to divide us.”

The ceremony concluded with Prince William Police Officer Celine Wykowski performing God Bless America, followed by the playing of taps.

Donna Flory, a volunteer with the Prince William County Honor Guard, has performed at every memorial since 2001.

“It’s one of the hardest things I do,” Flory said.