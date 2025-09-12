Neighborhood Notes: Foodie Fêtes, Family Fests, and Dance Nights

From gourmet dinners in Fredericksburg to free festivals in Prince William, there’s something for everyone today. Here’s your roundup of can’t-miss local events:

Arts Alive Festival Set for a Sunny Saturday in Prince William

The weather forecast for Arts Alive this Saturday, September 14 couldn’t be better! ☀️Don’t miss this FREE family arts festival, put on in partnership with the PWC Arts Council!

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Fredericksburg’s “A Downtown Affair” Promises an Unforgettable Night of Food

🍽️✨ The foodie event of the year is BACK! ✨🍽️ A Downtown Affair is your chance to savor a seven-course dinner prepared by seven of Downtown Fredericksburg’s best. 🎟️ Tickets are now on sale! Seating is limited — this event always sells out.

More from Fredericksburg Main Street

Dumfries Hosts Free 55+ Summer Dance Night at The Rose

🎶 Get ready to groove, Dumfries! 🎶 Join us for 55+ Summer Dance Night 💃🕺 hosted by the Town of Dumfries in partnership with The Rose Gaming Resort! ✨ Let’s dance the night away!

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Manassas Park Collecting Old Crayons for Children’s Hospitals

🖍️ Donate Your Old Crayons! 🖍️ Crayons are made from petroleum and never biodegrade—most end up in landfills forever. Partner with The Crayon Initiative to give old crayons new life in children’s hospitals.

More from Manassas Park

Give Blood, Get a Gift at PWCPD Community Fair in Woodbridge

The Inova Blood Donor Services Bloodmobile will be at PWCPD 2025 Annual Community Fair! Donate blood and receive an insulated lunch bag or sling bag. Blood donors help patients of all ages.

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ARTfactory’s “Morning’s at Seven” Hits the Stage September 19–21

Meet the Cast of Paul Osborn’s Morning’s at Seven, presented by ARTfactory’s Prime Time Players. Join us September 19-21 for this heartwarming play about lifelong bonds, quirky families, and the secrets we keep.

More from ARTfactory

Descendants Skate Night Rolls Into Manassas September 17

Get ready for our Descendants event on September 17th! Skate from 6-9pm for just $7 admission and $5.50 skate rentals. Includes a slice of pizza and 16oz drink with admission.

More from Skate N’ Fun Zone