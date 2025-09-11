Neighborhood Notes: Oktoberfest Kicks Off, Trivia Night in Occoquan, and a Farewell to Chef Paul Syms

Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste This Saturday at Stafford Airport
Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stafford Regional Airport. Drop off paints, solvents, gas, electronics, and more. Business waste is not accepted.
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Potomac Shores Bids Farewell to Executive Chef Paul Syms
Executive Chef Paul Syms is relocating to Rochester, NY, after five years at Potomac Shores Golf Club.
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Coffee with a Cop Coming to Gainesville October 1
Join Prince William police officers for National Coffee with a Cop Day on October 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Gainesville.
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Trivia Night in River Mill Park This Friday
Trivia Night returns to Occoquan on Friday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. Teams can win $100 in Visit Occoquan gift cards. Hosted by Mayor Earnie Porta. $30 per group.
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Kids Can Explore Squirrels at Veterans ParkThe
Squirrel Spotters class is on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park. Sessions are available for ages 5–8 and 9–12.
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Vandy the Therapy Dog Joins MCPD
The Manassas City Police Department welcomes Vandy, a therapy dog in training, to support victims and staff.
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Skate Night This Friday at Dixon Park
Fredericksburg hosts Skate Night at Dixon Park on Friday, September 12, 6–8 p.m. $1 entry, $5 skate rentals. Costume contest and music through the decades.
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Sheriff’s Office Urges Drivers to Make Safety a Priority
Stafford County has seen a rise in serious crashes. The Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to follow speed limits, avoid distractions, and wear seatbelts. New state law requires restraints for all passengers.
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Oktoberfest Beer Trail Returns to Stafford
Stafford’s Oktoberfest Beer Trail kicks off September 13. Grab a Kegs & Corks Pass to earn rewards. Special VA250 brews commemorate America’s 250th.
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Fredericksburg School Board Seeks Applicants
The Ward 3 seat on the Fredericksburg School Board is vacant. Interested residents must submit a statement and resume by Monday, September 15. Appointment runs through December 31.
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NOVA Opens Data Center Training Facility in Woodbridge
NOVA’s new 8,000-square-foot training center in Woodbridge prepares students for careers in the data center industry with hands-on labs and control room systems.
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