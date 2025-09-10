Three New Stafford County Schools Now Named: Elementary Schools Join Hartwood High

STAFFORD, Va. – In a flurry of naming excitement, Stafford County’s School Board has unveiled names, mascots, colors—and on-the-ground sites—for two new elementary schools, just weeks after naming the county’s sixth high school.

Elementary School 18 will be known as Falls Run Elementary School, complete with Foxhounds as its mascot and the colors purple, navy, and gold. In July, officials marked a construction milestone—known as the “topping out” ceremony—at the school’s site located at 580 Stafford Plaza Drive, Fredericksburg. The school will span over 130,000 square feet and house up to 1,070 students.

Elementary School 19 has been named Crow’s Nest Elementary School, with Blue Jays as its mascot and school colors of turquoise, navy, and lime. This school is under construction at a site off Blackhawk Drive, adjacent to Brooke Point High School, in the Aquia Election District.

“These facilities have been designed to balance efficiency with flexibility, offering spaces that nurture inspiration and student growth. When the doors open in August 2026, the schools will also add much-needed capacity for students across the county,” read from a recent Stafford County Public Schools press release.

Hartwood High School—Stafford County’s sixth high school—was named two weeks earlier. The mascot is the Stallion, with colors black, silver, and gold. It is scheduled to open in fall 2026 under founding principal Dr. Michael Kelly.

Insider highlights from the September 9 School Board meeting:

Falls Run Elementary (ES-18) Motion to name and assign mascot/colors — unanimous vote. Comments from Board members included enthusiasm and personal connections—one member mentioned a love of dogs as inspiration for choosing foxhounds. Principal Miss Bingham, present in the chamber, was particularly pleased that purple was included.

Crow’s Nest Elementary (ES-19) Named with unanimous approval. Board member Patricia Healy noted the name’s local roots: “Crow’s Nest” references a point from which county residents once watched for approaching ships.



Looking ahead: All three schools are scheduled to open in August 2026, bringing much-needed relief to overcrowded existing campuses. The new elementary facilities alone are estimated to support over 1,000 students each.