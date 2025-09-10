Neighborhood Notes: WWII Weekend, Homeschool Expo, Sammy T’s Reopens, and More

From festivals and debates to reopenings and roadwork, here’s a roundup of what’s happening across the region—including community events in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Manassas Park, Dumfries, and Haymarket.

Commemorate the Greatest Generation during this two-day event. View military equipment, armaments and historic military vehicles. Explore how citizens at home supported the war effort while viewing original WWII artifacts.

More from Prince William County Parks

The 2nd Annual FXBG Homeschool Connections is coming up Tuesday, September 16, at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Expect vendor booths, a Scholastic Book Fair, a curriculum swap, workshops, and more.

More from Fredericksburg Parks & Rec

Sammy T’s in Downtown Fredericksburg is reopening today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025, after a kitchen fire earlier this year. Inspections are complete, new equipment is in place, and the restaurant is ready to welcome back guests.

More from Sammy T’s Restaurant

The community basketball game between the Town of Dumfries and the Dumfries Police Department, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced.

More from Town of Dumfries

Street repaving is scheduled for several streets in Manassas Park from September 17 through September 26. No on-street parking will be allowed during work. ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted 24–48 hours in advance.

More from City of Manassas Park

Eligible residents age 60 and older can apply for a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh produce through the Farm Market Fresh program. Applications are open through September 30.

More from Farm Market Fresh

Students in and around Stafford County can now participate in the new Stafford Passport program. This educational initiative invites participants to visit local historic sites, collect secret codes, and earn prizes.

More from Tour Stafford VA

Haymarket Day returns on Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This fall festival features a parade, vendors, entertainment, and more in downtown Haymarket.

More from Town of Haymarket

The School Board of the City of Manassas will host a Town Hall and breakout sessions on Wednesday, September 11, from 6–7:30 PM at Metz Middle School. Topics include school calendars, grading, communication, and start/end times.

More from Manassas City Public Schools

The elevator at the Fredericksburg Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is temporarily out of service beginning September 8 while a replacement is installed. The branch remains open, but there is no elevator access to any floor.

More from Central Rappahannock Regional Library

The final “Concert by Canoe” of the season happens tonight, September 10, from 6–8 p.m. at Motts Run Reservoir. ThePhipps will perform while attendees enjoy the show from the water.

More from Fredericksburg Parks & Rec

The deadline to enter the Manassas Park Photography Contest is Friday, September 12. Resident voting runs from September 15–26, and winners will be announced at Fire & Fiddle Fest on October 4.

More from City of Manassas Park

The University of Mary Washington will host a debate for Virginia’s 65th District House of Delegates race on Thursday, October 2, at 7 p.m. in Dodd Auditorium. Incumbent Joshua Cole (D) will face challenger Sean Steinway (R).

More from University of Mary Washington

Germanna Community College will celebrate its 55th anniversary with its first-ever Homecoming event on Saturday, October 4. Activities include food trucks, live music, dancing, and kids’ activities.

More from Germanna Community College