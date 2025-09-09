Neighborhood Notes: Art, Comedy, Civic Meetings, and Fall Fun Around the Region

From pool parties for pups to public planning meetings, there’s something for everyone in this week’s roundup of local happenings. Discover fall festivals, civic events, live comedy, and opportunities to engage with your community across Stafford, Prince William, Fredericksburg, and beyond.

Celebrate Local Art at Arts Alive! This Sunday in Manassas

An annual, FREE community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, Prince William County Parks & Recreation and the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Enjoy live performances and exhibits by local artists and ensembles. Participate in activities, demos, and workshops for all ages!

More from Prince William County Parks & Recreation

Little Shop of Horrors Takes the Stage in Manassas This September

It’s Almost Suppertime! Join Actor’s Theatre at the ARTfactory as they present Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway Version, September 19-28 at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

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Girls Ages 4–9 Can Try Hockey for Free This Saturday Across the DMV

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 13 for our third annual DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 16 rinks across Maryland and Virginia! The joint effort between Caps Youth Hockey Development, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, #PVAHA, and various youth hockey organizations introduces girls ages 4-9 to hockey at no cost.

More from Prince William Ice Center

Virginia DMV Encourages All Riders to Take Motorcycle Safety Courses

You’re never too experienced to benefit from a #motorcycle safety course from the #VirginiaRider Training Program.

More from Virginia DMV

Over 130 Dogs Splash Into Summer’s End at Community Pool Event

“It’s an activity that can bring the community together” Thank YOU for bringing your dogs out to a puppy pandemonium weekend at Woodlands Pool and Mark Lenzi Pool – the community really does know how to show up 🫡

More from Stafford County Parks and Rec

Prince William County to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony This Thursday

It’s been almost 24 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Join us on Thursday, September 11 at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain as we honor the memory of those we lost and reflect on the strength and resilience of our community.

More from Prince William County Government

Criminal Justice Students in Stafford Get Real-World Interview Practice with Deputies

Thank you to Stafford County Schools for sharing this wonderful experience. Today, Deputies from the Office of Stafford County Sheriff – David “DP” Decatur, Sheriff joined our Criminal Justice II students at Mountain View High School for mock interviews.

More from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fredericksburg City Council to Hold Public Hearings on Development and Cable Franchise

On Tuesday, September 9, the City Council work session will begin at 5:30pm. The Regular Session will follow at 7:30pm with the following highlights: public hearings on 3430 Fall Hill Development Project and the Cox Cable Franchise Renewal among other items.

More from City of Fredericksburg

Stafford’s Great Pumpkin Derby Returns for 13th Year—Register Before Spots Run Out!

Y’all really love a good ol’ pumpkin derby! Over the weekend we filled up almost 90% of our spots 😲 Don’t wait until the last minute…there might not be a spot for you 👀 Register to race at the 13th Annual Great Pumpkin Derby here: https://bit.ly/GreatPumpkinDerby2025

More from Stafford County Parks and Rec

Marines Tackle Confidence Course at Officer Candidates School

**📸 QUANTICO MOTO PHOTO ** 💪 Marines: Adapted and overcome, all obstacles! Cpl. Tomas Wesley, a physical training instructor at U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidates School, observes officer candidates navigate an obstacle on the Confidence Course.

More from U.S. Marine Corps

Haymarket Planning Commission to Meet September 9 at Town Hall

The Haymarket Planning Commission will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 9th at 7 pm in the Town Hall. Visit the Town’s website to view the full agenda.

More from Town of Haymarket

FXBG FUNNIES Comedy Show Features Angel Penn on September 13

Join us for the FXBG FUNNIES show to enjoy the comedy stylings of Angel Penn! Angel Penn @angelpenncomedy loves comedy in all its forms. He’s done storytelling comedy in Lincoln Theatre, telling nerdy jokes with America’s Got Talent’s Don McMillan, and family friendly humor with SNL’s Kevin Nealon.

More from Stage Door Productions

Stafford’s National Night Out Returns October 7 with Family Fun and Community Unity

Mark your calendars! Office of Stafford County Sheriff – David “DP” Decatur, Sheriff is busy planning National Night Out. Join us, and your community, at Stafford Market Place October 7th for a full night of fun activities. The opening ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m.

More from Stafford County Government

Stafford School Board to Hold Public Meetings and Work Sessions September 9

The Stafford County School Board will meet Tuesday, September 9 for 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Work Sessions and a 7 p.m. Regular Business Meeting in the School Board Chambers at the Alvin Y. Bandy Administrative Building (31 Stafford Ave). All meetings are open to the public, livestreamed online, and broadcast on local cable channels.

More from Stafford County Public Schools