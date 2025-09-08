Neighborhood Notes: Deloreans Concert, PWCPD Fair, Occoquan ArtWalk

From the Fifth Annual Prince William County Community Fair on Sept. 13 to Fridays at 5 with The Deloreans and DJ Moe Vibez on Sept. 12, the region is packed with family fun and free entertainment.

Fun-Filled September Events in Occoquan

Join us for upcoming events this month in Occoquan! Trivia Night in the Park Friday, Sep. 12 @ 6:30pm Occoquan ArtWalk Saturday, Sep. 13 @ 11am Celebrate Occoquan Monday, Sep. 15 @ 6pm Invasives Cleanup Saturday, Sep. 20 @ 9am 55th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show September 27 & 28

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Stafford Race Series Reaches Halfway Mark in Just 7 Days

In just 7 DAYS we’ll be halfway done with the 2025 Stafford Race Series! Can you believe it? We can’t

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Vote Now to Bring Free Live Concerts to Fredericksburg

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL — VOTING IS OPEN! 🚨 Fredericksburg is in the running for a national Levitt Foundation grant that would bring a series of FREE live concerts to Riverfront Park 🎶✨ But here’s the deal 👉 only the Top 50 cities move forward, and we need YOU to put Fredericksburg on the map. ✅ Voting takes just a few seconds. One time. That’s it. 📲 Text FREDBURG to 877-409-5525 💻 Or tap the link in our bio This is our chance to turn Downtown Fredericksburg into a stage. Let’s show the nation what our city can do. 🌟 Tag your friends, share this reel, and let’s make some noise, Fredericksburg!

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Movie Night for Parents: “What I Wish My Parents Knew”

🎬 Parent Event: What I Wish My Parents Knew Join us for a powerful and eye-opening movie night designed just for parents. 📅 Wednesday, September 18th at 5:30 PM 📍 James Monroe High School 🍽️ Dinner provided – registration required 🚫 No childcare available 🌐 Presented in English & Spanish

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Transition Fair Connects Young Adults with Disabilities to Future Opportunities

Fredericksburg Area Transition Fair— for students and young adults with disabilities Saturday, October 4, 2025 Germanna Community College 10000 Germanna Point Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 A transition fair is a resource fair designed to connect students and young adults with disabilities and their families with community programs, services, and opportunities to explore various pathways for training, education, careers, and support available to individuals with disabilities after high school. It’s never too early to start planning for the future! Families with students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

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Volunteer Opportunity: Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Occoquan

Serve the Occoquan Community. Build a Safer Tomorrow. Become an Auxiliary Police Officer Today! Are you passionate about public safety? Want to make a difference while gaining valuable law enforcement experience? Join our team as an Auxiliary Police Officer — a volunteer role supporting full-time police officers in maintaining peace, order, and safety.

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Free Outdoor Concert Series Continues with The Deloreans on September 12

🎸 Fridays at 5 | FREE Outdoor Concert Series 🗓️ 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐 | 𝟓-𝟗𝐩𝐦 🎤 The Deloreans, the Ultimate 80’s Band and DJ Moe Vibez 🎶 Fridays at 5 brings live bands, food trucks, cold drinks & summer vibes for all ages! Dance, sing & make memories at this can’t-miss community event. 🍻 Over 21 ID required for beer, wine & seltzer 🔗 Line-up & more: pwcparks.info/fridaysat5 📍 Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Ct. Woodbridge 📌 Save & share with a music-loving friend!

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Fifth Annual Prince William County Community Fair Set for September 13

We’re just days away from the #PWCPD Community Fair. Come on out to the McCoart Building on Saturday, Sept. 13, from noon – 4 p.m. We’re celebrating with displays from numerous County public-safety agencies and other County government organizations, live music and food trucks. Background investigators and recruiters will be present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer.

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