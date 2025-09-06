STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Stafford County Public Schools just let us know about a new community resource that just opened—and it’s all about making sure local families have what they need.

In partnership with Germanna Community College and the Rotary Clubs of Stafford and North Stafford, Stafford Schools has launched the Clothing Connection at Germanna’s Stafford County Center. This new spot offers free clothing—from baby clothes to adult sizes, including work attire—for students and families who need a little extra support.

“This isn’t just a clothing closet,” says Superintendent Dr. Daniel Smith. “It’s about opening doors to education and job opportunities.”

The idea is simple but powerful: when kids feel confident in what they’re wearing, they’re more ready to learn. And for adults, access to professional clothes can mean the difference between landing a job and not.

Leaders from Germanna and Rotary say this is just the beginning. A food pantry could be next.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD, VA – Stafford County Public Schools (Stafford Schools), in partnership with Germanna Community College and the Rotary Clubs of Stafford and North Stafford, proudly celebrated the grand opening of the Stafford Schools Clothing Connection: A Community Clothing Resource at Germanna’s Stafford County Center. The Clothing Connection is more than a closet, it is a commitment to dignity, access, and opportunity for students and families. By partnering with Germanna, the program increases accessibility for families across the county while reinforcing Stafford Schools’ dedication to serving the whole child and the entire community. “This project reflects the power of collaboration,” said Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., Superintendent. “Together with Germanna and our Rotary partners, we are not only providing clothing, we’re opening doors to higher education and workforce opportunities.” The Clothing Connection serves entire families with clothing and shoes from newborn through adult plus sizes, as well as professional attire for individuals preparing for job opportunities or workplace dress codes. By meeting these essential needs, the program empowers students to walk into classrooms confident and ready to learn, while also supporting students and families in the workforce. “At Germanna, our mission is to support students not only academically, but holistically,” said Dr. Shashuna Gray, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development. “Our planning process for the Stafford County Center included a wellness resource center, which reflects that commitment. Today, we’re thrilled to add the Clothing Connection as another layer of support right here on campus and we continue to explore a food pantry as an expansion of this partnership.” Rotary leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration in bringing the project to life. “Rotary is about Service Above Self, and this project is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when service organizations, schools, and higher education work together,” said Dr. Cheri Maea, Rotary District 7610 Treasurer. “Through a District 7610 Rotary Grant, we were honored to fund this new location and work alongside our partners to bring this project to life.” The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing not just the opening of a closet, but the opening of doors of opportunity, dignity, and support for families across Stafford County.

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