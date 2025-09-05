Wawa Opens, Full Moon Hike, and Day of Play Highlight September Fun

From a magical cupcake surprise, a moonlit boardwalk hike in Woodbridge, and family fun at Fredericksburg’s Day of Play, today’s post is packed with community events. Also on tap: comedy night in FXBG, early voting, and a Wawa grand opening in Dumfries.

Wawa Opens New 24-Hour Store in Dumfries

Wawa opens its doors in Dumfries with a grand opening celebration! 🎉 We’re thrilled to have this new 24-hour location bringing convenience, jobs, and community spirit right here to Dumfries.

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Life Skills Program for Teens Coming to Fredericksburg

Help your teen build confidence, character, and healthy habits through this interactive program designed just for youth ages 12–17! 📅Thursdays, Sept 25 – Oct 23 ⏰4–5:30 PM 📍Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St, Fredericksburg VA

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Final Auditions Set for Donna Summer Musical at Riverside

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Monday, September 8– and we want YOU to bring the disco diva to life on our stage! 💃✨ Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a rising star, this is your chance to shine under the spotlight in a high-energy tribute to the Queen of Disco!

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Spots Are Almost Gone for Full Moon Hike at Neabsco Park

🌕 Grab your flashlights and join our park naturalists for a slow-paced VIP hike along the beautiful Neabsco Creek Boardwalk. You’ll enjoy learning about the flora and fauna of the area, as well as some fascinating facts about the Full Moon. We’ll finish our hike with a yummy s’more by the firepit!

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Fredericksburg’s Day of Play Returns This September

🎉 Get ready, FXBG! Join Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events for the second annual 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆! 📅𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: Sunday, September 21, 2025 ⏰ 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 11AM – 4PM 📍 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Virginia Credit Union Stadium

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Clean Comedy Takes the Stage with FXBG Funnies on Sept. 13

Introducing our performers for our live comedy Stand Up night with the FXBG FUNNIES, September 13th at 8PM! This show will be one of the few PG rated shows — 🧼 squeaky clean comedy! 🧼 First up we have Nate West! Nate @natew3st3 is a clean, mid-energy standup comic whose clever takes on news, clichés, and common misconceptions have made him a familiar face across clubs and shows throughout the DMV. When not onstage dissecting trending topics, Nate works as a box salesman and unofficial brand ambassador for Lazyboy.

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Manassas School Board Hosts Town Hall Sept. 11

📣 Join us for the School Board of the City of Manassas’ Breakout Sessions & Town Hall on Wednesday, September 11, from 6–7:30 PM at Metz Middle School. This is your chance to be part of the dialogue! Share your thoughts on grading policy, MCPS calendars, communications, and school start/end times.

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Early Voting Begins Sept. 19 in Fredericksburg for November Election

📢Attention Fredericksburg! 🗳 Early Voting for the 2025 November Election is available from September 19 through November 1. Polls will be open from 8:30am–4:30pm, with extended hours in October, at FXBG City Center (601 Caroline St., Suite 500). Bring an accepted I.D. and make your voice heard!

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Stafford’s Captain Clog Program Wins National Outreach Award

Stafford County Utilities won the Public Communication & Outreach Program Award from WEF (Water Environment Federation) for the Captain Clog superhero education program. In partnership with Community Engagement, the Utilities Department created a superhero theme to increase awareness about how residents can help protect the sanitary sewer system and conserve water.

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Butterbeer Cupcakes Get a Sorting Hat Twist at Cupcake Heaven

Our Butterbeer Cupcakes are getting a little more magical ✨️Now through Saturday, Butterbeer is here, Sorting Hat edition! Each Butterbeer cupcake hides a surprise house color. Red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, yellow for Hufflepuff, and blue for Ravenclaw. Take a bite and let fate reveal your destiny… Which house will you get? ❤️💚💙💛

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