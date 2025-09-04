This Sound of Music at Riverside Will Have You Singing All the Way Home

From the moment the curtain rises at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, it’s clear The Sound of Music is something special. The production delivers one of Riverside’s finest performances in years, a show that captures the heart, lifts the spirit, and fills the theater with music audiences can’t stop humming.

Sarah Mae Andersen carries the show as Maria Rainer, leading with warmth, humor, and conviction. She anchors the story with a magnetic stage presence that makes you believe in Maria’s journey from the abbey to the Von Trapp home. Opposite her, Tim Rogan is a commanding Captain Georg von Trapp, projecting both the authority of a military man and the tenderness of a devoted father. Together, their chemistry grounds the show.

The von Trapp children are a revelation—adorable, yes, but more importantly, they act with depth and maturity beyond their years. When Maria leaves them, you feel their pain. When they sing, they own the stage. Kelly Glyptis, returning home to Manassas from London, is magnificent as The Mother Abbess, delivering powerhouse vocals that serve as both inspiration and guidance for Maria.

Riverside regulars add even more depth: Stephanie Wood (Nun), Ian Lane (Baron Elberfeld), Kathy Halenda (Frau Schmidt), Christopher Florio (Rolf Gruber), and Andrea Kahane (Sister Berthe) all shine in supporting roles. Lane brings sharpness and presence to the aristocratic Baron Elberfeld, Halenda adds warmth and wit as the loyal housekeeper, Florio captures both the youthful charm and inner conflict of Rolf, and Kahane brings a graceful authority as Sister Berthe. There isn’t a weak link in this cast—every number lands, every scene resonates.

The staging is just as strong as the performances. Sets transport audiences from the abbey to the mountains to the Von Trapp home, while a live orchestra brings the Rodgers and Hammerstein score vividly to life. It’s classic, heartfelt musical theater executed at the highest level.

Even Riverside’s Managing Director Patrick A’Hearn acknowledged the magnitude of the turnout, joking before curtain that the crowd was so large, “you’d think we were doing The Sound of Music—oh wait, we are.” The laughter underscored a simple truth: Riverside hasn’t seen a run like this since Jersey Boys in early 2024.

And it sticks with you. I attended with my wife and five-year-old daughter—her first real experience with The Sound of Music. Days later, she was still singing “Do-Re-Mi” around the house. That’s the magic of this production: it doesn’t just entertain; it lingers, reminding you why this musical is beloved across generations.

If You Go: The Sound of Music at Riverside