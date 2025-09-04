Neighborhood Notes: Brewery Brackets, Data Center Debate, and Doggy Paddle Season Finale

Eavesdrop Brewery Wins NoVA Wars: Brewery Edition

Congratulations to Eavesdrop Brewery in Manassas for winning the NoVA Wars: Brewery Edition. After five rounds of reader voting, Eavesdrop emerged as the top brewery in Northern Virginia. Visit their page for events, hours, and tap list.

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Wheeler Defends Digital Gateway Vote Ahead of Board’s Closed-Door Appeal Talks

Former Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler says she has no regrets about pushing the PW Digital Gateway project forward, despite a judge voiding the rezoning and ongoing legal challenges. The current Board will discuss whether to appeal during a closed session on Sept. 9.

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Development Picks Up Along Princess Anne and Fall Hill Corridor

Construction is underway on several residential projects in Fredericksburg’s Princess Anne Street and Fall Hill Avenue corridor. These include the 63-unit Mary’s Landing townhouses, a proposed 30-unit conversion of the Medical Arts Building, a 242-unit redevelopment of the former hospital, and six single-family homes near Carl’s.

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Supervisors Delay Decision on Historic Zoning for Sherwood Forest Farm

The Stafford Board of Supervisors voted 4–3 to defer until January a decision on applying a historic overlay to the Sherwood Forest Farm property, which includes 19th-century buildings and Civil War-era significance. The landowner and developer expressed willingness to work with the county on preserving historic features.

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Jason Miyares Reflects on His Path and Priorities as Attorney General

Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke with the Advance about his family’s immigrant roots, his work in law enforcement, Operation Ceasefire, addiction treatment funding, and the importance of preserving American values. He also discussed his campaign for a second term and plans to take on Big Tech over youth mental health harms.

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Doggy Pool Day Returns to Doris E. Buffett Pool on Sept. 5

Let your pup enjoy one last splash of the season at Fredericksburg’s Soggy Doggy event this Friday, Sept. 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Doris E. Buffett Pool. Open to dogs 12 weeks and older, with proof of current vaccinations required. Admission is $5 per dog, and half of all proceeds benefit the SPCA of Fredericksburg.

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Cozy Collage Night Offers Free Creative Outlet in Manassas

Join The Cozy Experience and ARTfactory for a free evening of collage-making using recycled fabric on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 6–9 p.m. at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas. No experience is needed, and all materials and instructions are provided.

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Stafford Schools to Open New Clothing Connection Location on Sept. 6

Stafford County Public Schools, in partnership with Germanna Community College, will host a ribbon cutting for its new Clothing Connection site at 25 Center Street, Germanna Stafford Campus, on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The program supports students with clothing needs. Refreshments and a tour will follow.

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Manassas Town Hall to Address Housing Affordability on Sept. 15

Residents are invited to a town hall on Sept. 15 from 7–9 p.m. to discuss updates to the city’s comprehensive plan related to housing affordability. A follow-up public hearing will be held on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

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Spring 2026 Scholarships Now Open for NOVA Students

NOVA students can now apply for spring 2026 scholarships with a single application due by Sunday, Oct. 5. All students, including international students, are encouraged to apply online.

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