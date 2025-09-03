Prince William Police Blotter: Child Sex Crimes, Shooting at Bar Louie, and Armed Robberies

A man from Woodbridge faces more than a dozen charges, including aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties, following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case involves incidents dating back to 2020 with a victim under the age of 13.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old male after a shooting at Bar Louie in Gainesville, where he and another man were both injured. The juvenile faces multiple serious charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.

Two armed robberies occurred over the weekend. A man pumping gas at a 7-Eleven in Triangle was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday, while two armed suspects approached another man in a failed robbery attempt at Haven Woodbridge apartments Sunday night.

Other notable incidents include a suspicious death in Dumfries, multiple reports of reckless gunfire, and an unusual assault during a burglary where a stranger kissed a woman inside her Manassas home.

Here’s the full press release:

*Residential Burglary ARREST – On August 28, 2025, officers arrested a suspect, identified as Ceasar AMAYA, in connection to the burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4200 block of Potomac Highlands Cl. in Triangle (22172) on October 17, 2024.

Arrested on August 28, 2025:

Ceasar AMAYA, 22, of Woodbridge

Charged with burglary

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Residential Burglary [Previously Released] – On October 17 at 8:20AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4200 block of Potomac Highlands Cl. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a burglary that occurred earlier that morning. The investigation revealed between 2:00AM-2:30AM, the homeowners woke to a loud noise. Upon checking the home, an unknown individual was observed through the open bedroom window leaving the area. Officers determined no entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.

Incidents

Death Investigation – On August 31 at 2:01AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 16100 block of Edgewood Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a 61-year-old man was found unconscious inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Armed Robbery – On August 31 at 2:35 AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 18750 Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old man, was pumping gas when he was approached by an unknown masked man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm and took the victim’s property before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A K-9 and Fairfax police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Attempted Armed Robbery – On September 1 at 10:55PM, officers responded to the Haven Woodbridge apartments located at in the 13900 block of Longwood Manor Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 41-year-old man, was in the breezeway of the building when he was approached by two unknown masked men. During the encounter, the men brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects left on foot when another person approached. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On September 1, officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of Ninety Degrees located at 8509 Rixlew Ln in Manassas (20109) earlier that morning around 1:00AM. A physical altercation had occurred in the parking lot before the parties separated. One of the parties returned a short time later and gunshots were heard. The nearby Word Alive Church International was struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 30 at 5:36PM, officers responded to the area of Graham Park Rd and Old Triangle Rd in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shots fired call. Several gunshots were exchanged between multiple individuals before all parties dispersed. Two homes on nearby Heth Ct were struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 28 at 9:10PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. A woman fired a round during a physical altercation between two men in a parking lot. She and one of the men were identified; the victim was not cooperative. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Residential Burglary | Assault – On September 1 at 7:28PM, officers responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Cobb Rd in Manassas (20112). A man entered the home uninvited, engaged the homeowner in conversation, then hugged and kissed her without consent before leaving. The suspect was last seen getting into a red van with a thunderbolt along the side.

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, late 30s/early 40s, 6’4” with thin build, black hair and scraggly beard. No clothing description.

Attempted Commercial Burglary – On September 1 at 4:30AM, officers responded to Cabela’s at 5291 Wellington Branch Dr in Gainesville (20155). Three suspects tried to break in by shattering front windows with a blunt object but failed to gain entry.

Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 29 at 7:57PM, officers responded to a residence on Brightleaf Ct in Woodbridge (22193). Two white males attempted to enter through a basement door. No entry was made and nothing was stolen.

Arrests

Aggravated Sexual Battery | Indecent Liberties – On August 29, the ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant on Greenwood Dr in [Dale City] (22193) tied to a tip received in January 2025. A separate assault from 2020 involving a child under 13 was linked to the same suspect.

Arrested on August 29:

Amir-Arsolan Binaie KONDOLOJY, 32, of Woodbridge

Charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, object sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and forcible sodomy

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On August 30, a 17-year-old male was arrested following a shooting at Bar Louie in Gainesville. A man was shot during an altercation, and the juvenile later appeared at a hospital with what’s believed to be a self-inflicted wound.

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Malicious Wounding – On August 31 in Manassas, a woman pushed one person to the ground and bit another during an unprovoked assault.

Arrested on August 31:

Quai Alexandria TRAVIS, 33, of Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 unsecured

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer – Two separate arrests: