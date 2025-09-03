Manassas Cornhole Tournament Returns to Raise Money for Local Veterans

MANASSAS, Va. – The folks at the Manassas Rotary Club just told Potomac Local News they’re gearing up for their Third Annual Cornhole Tournament—and it’s all for a good cause. Set for Sunday, September 28 at The Salisbury Center on Mathis Avenue, the event will raise funds for two local groups that serve veterans: Willing Warriors and Veterans Sidecar Adventures.

This family-friendly tournament has a spot for everyone—from competitive players to kids just learning the ropes. Brackets include Competitive, Casual, and a special Kids & Parents division, with games starting at noon and running into the afternoon.

Expect cash prizes, sponsor giveaways, and lots of backyard-style fun. Plus, local businesses have the chance to support the cause by becoming event sponsors—with elite sponsors even scoring a custom cornhole board set.

If you’re planning to attend, play, or just cheer from the sidelines, it’s all happening at 8890 Mathis Avenue in Manassas.

Here’s the full press release:

3rd Annual Manassas Rotary Club Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Local Veterans Sunday, September 28, 2025 | The Salisbury Center, Manassas, VA Manassas, VA – The Rotary Club of Manassas is thrilled to announce the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser, set for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Salisbury Center (8890 Mathis Avenue, Manassas, VA). Proceeds from this year’s tournament will directly benefit Willing Warriors and Veterans Sidecar Adventures—two incredible organizations that support and uplift the veteran community. This family-friendly event welcomes players of all skill levels to join one of three tournament brackets: Competitive, Casual, and Kids & Parents. Everyone from serious players to first-time throwers is invited to participate, spectate, and support our local heroes. Event Details: Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Location: The Salisbury Center, 8890 Mathis Ave., Manassas, VA

Check-In: 11:30 AM

Start Times:

12:00 PM – Kids & Parent Tournament

12:30 PM – Competitive Tournament

1:00 PM – Casual Tournament

Tournament Options: 🔵 Casual Tournament No partner required

Minimum 4 games

27′ distance, games to 21 or 10-minute cap

$30/player

Winners receive cash, gift cards, and prizes from sponsors 🔴 Competitive Tournament (BYOP – Bring Your Own Partner) ACL Local Points event

2–3 game pool play + double-elimination bracket

27′ distance, score to 21 (round limits may apply)

$80/team

Over $2,000 in cash payouts (growing with more registrations!) 🟢 Kids & Parent Tournament (Ages 6–12) 2–3 game pool play

15′ boards, games to 21 or 8-minute cap

$20/team

Winners receive gift cards and sponsor prizes About the Beneficiaries: Willing Warriors provides cost-free retreat stays and support programs for wounded service members and their families in a peaceful, healing environment. Veterans Sidecar Adventures offers therapeutic motorcycle sidecar rides to veterans, creating joyful and freeing experiences that enhance emotional well-being. Sponsor the Cause:

Sponsors at every level will be recognized throughout the event, and Elite Sponsors will receive a custom cornhole board set (valued at $500).

📧 Contact [email protected] for sponsor opportunities.

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