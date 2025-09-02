Neighborhood Notes: Guided Quarry Walks, Dumpster Days, and Downtown Celebrations

From a 2-year celebration at Mill Street Draft Garden in Occoquan to a bilingual storytime and kayak adventure at Motts Run Reservoir, plenty is happening across the region.

🎉 Mill Street Draft Garden Celebrates 2 Years in Occoquan

Mill Street Draft Garden is marking two years in business. From their first day welcoming customers to becoming a local favorite, the team is thanking the community for its support and looking ahead to many more years of great food, beer, and memories.

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🕯 Stafford Recognizes Overdose Awareness Day

At its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Stafford County presented a proclamation declaring August 31, 2025, as Overdose Awareness Day. The day is meant to reduce the stigma of addiction, raise awareness, and remember those lost to overdose.

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🍁 Family-Friendly Fun at Motts Run Reservoir

Fredericksburg Parks & Rec is hosting a trio of engaging programs at Motts Run Reservoir on Saturday, September 6. The lineup includes bilingual storytime, a guided kayak adventure, and a live animal show featuring parrots.

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🗑 Prince William Dumpster Days Return in September

Prince William County’s Dumpster Days are back with free disposal events in Neabsco and Potomac districts. The Potomac event will also include a paper shred opportunity.

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🏛 Manassas to Host Town Hall on Redevelopment Plans

The City of Manassas is inviting the public to weigh in on the future of the Mathis Corridor and a potential tourism corridor along Centreville Road. A town hall will be held on September 15, with a public hearing scheduled for September 22.

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🪨 Explore the Historic Quarry at Government Island

Stafford County is offering a guided walking tour of Government Island on Saturday, September 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about the site’s history as the source of Aquia sandstone used in the construction of the White House and U.S. Capitol.