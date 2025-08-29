Notes: A Community on the Move—Remembrance, Recognition, and Rising Talent

From honoring 9/11 in Stafford to spotlighting standout educators and celebrating creativity across our region, this week’s roundup features stories of dedication, celebration, and community connection. Dive in to see how local leaders, artists, students, and runners are shaping the weeks ahead.

Stafford County to Hold Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at New Location

Stafford County invites all members of the public to its annual 9/11 ceremony in recognition and remembrance of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, attacks. Due to ongoing construction at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center, the ceremony will occur outside the Stafford County Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, 2025. More from Stafford County

Manassas Park Police Introduce 2025–2026 School Resource Officers

The Manassas Park Police Department is proud to continue its partnership with Manassas Park City Schools to provide a safe, supportive, and positive educational environment for all students. Our School Resource Officers (SROs) play a vital role in building strong relationships, promoting safety, and contributing to student success. More from Manassas Park Police

Stafford Educator Wins Free Pizza for a Year from Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza North Stafford is proud to announce the winner of their Free Pizza for a Year Giveaway for Stafford Schools teachers! Congratulations to Bethany Quintana of Stafford County Early Childhood’s North Star (NSECEC), who was randomly selected from all entrants in recognition of the incredible dedication shown by educators across our community. More from Stafford Schools

Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival Returns to Celebrate Stories and Local Talent

Since 2016, the Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival has brought together authors, readers, and community partners to celebrate the power of stories. This year’s festival continues the tradition with local talent, engaging programming, and a strong commitment to uplifting independent voices. More from Fredericksburg Chamber

Stafford Parks Offers Fall Art Classes for All Skill Levels

🎨 Looking for a creative outlet this fall? 🍂✨ Join us for engaging and inspiring Art Classes this September! Perfect for all skill levels, these workshops are a great way to explore new techniques and express yourself in a relaxed, welcoming space. More from Stafford VA Parks

Fredericksburg Police Launch 2nd Annual Youth Academy This September

The Fredericksburg Police Department is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝘆, kicking off in September. If you or someone you know is eager to participate, simply scan the QR code or click the link to register today! More from Fredericksburg Police

Manassas to Share Updated Demographic Insights at Sept. 15 Town Hall

See how our community is growing and shifting—population, households, and more. We’ll share updated demographic snapshots and what they mean for services and investment at the Sept. 15 Town Hall, 7–9 p.m. Hear from subject-matter experts and ask questions. Learn about the 5-year Comprehensive Plan update More from City of Manassas

Quantico 12K Race Draws Crowd, Honors Top Finishers Including Base Commander

August 24. 💪 Congratulations to everyone who came out and made the Marine Corps Marathon Quantico 12k such a huge success! Keeping good on it’s promise, the winding 7.46 miles through the wooded trails of Officer Candidate School delivered both motivation and tenacity as runners challenged themselves to finish the race! More from Marine Corps Base Quantico