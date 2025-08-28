Wawa to Open in Dumfries with Free Coffee, T-Shirts, and Hoagie Contest

DUMFRIES, Va. — Wawa is set to open its newest Northern Virginia store in Dumfries on September 4, offering free coffee, t-shirts, and a hoagie-building contest featuring first responders.

The new store, located at 3600 Pointe Center Court, opens at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 customers in line will receive free t-shirts, and all customers will receive free hot coffee through September 7.

The opening will feature Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose, and the “Hoagies for Heroes” contest. Local police, firefighters, and other first responders will compete to see who can make the most sandwiches in the shortest amount of time.

The celebration also marks the return of Wawa’s $5 Big Breakfast Deal, which includes any Sizzli, coffee, and a crispy hash brown for $5.