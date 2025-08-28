Prince William Woman Faces 10 Years After Manslaughter Conviction in 2021 Shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County jury has convicted Lisa Gaye Myers, 60, of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of her ex-boyfriend and tenant, Travis Kelly Deardorff. The verdict reduces her potential sentence to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Myers was initially indicted of first-degree murder for the November 27, 2021, shooting inside her home on Bradford Lane, near Independent Hill. Police said Myers called 911 after shooting Deardorff in the head during an argument. He later died at a hospital.

On August 20, 2025, the jury found Myers guilty of manslaughter, a Class 5 felony. Prosecutors said Myers retrieved a revolver after a dispute, went into her bedroom, and closed the door. Deardorff then opened the door while recording video on his phone, and Myers fired the gun, killing him.

Myers had been held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center since her arrest. After the verdict, Judge Willett released her on personal recognizance over the objection of prosecutors.

“As with many homicide cases, this was a difficult case to prove. We believed the evidence supported a finding that the murder was premeditated and with malice. That said, we respect the verdict of the jury and hope that the message has been sent that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. “It is entirely appropriate that having been convicted of a violent felony, Ms. Myers will never legally own or possess a firearm again.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for December 18, 2025.