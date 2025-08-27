MANASSAS, Va. — The court fight over the Prince William Digital Gateway reached a turning point Wednesday as Judge Kimberly Irving declined to stay her ruling that voided rezonings for the massive data center corridor.

Irving struck down the rezonings on August 7, finding that the county’s public notices ahead of December 2023 hearings did not comply with state and local law. County lawyers and developers had urged her to put the decision on hold while they appealed, warning that the ruling could stall plans for 37 data centers on 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane.

On Wednesday, Irving rejected the request for a stay, siding with homeowners who argued it would allow developers to push forward while the case dragged on. But she granted a temporary suspension until September 15 to allow the Board of County Supervisors to meet and decide whether to pursue an appeal.

What it means

The decision keeps the rezonings void for now. If supervisors vote to appeal, the case could extend for months or even years. If not, developers may be forced to refile rezoning applications and restart the process with the current board, now led by Chair Deshundra Jefferson, an opponent of the project.

Background

The Prince William Times reported that supervisors were warned of flaws in the ads nearly two weeks before the December 2023 vote. County Attorney Michelle Robl told the board at the time there was “significant risk” of a legal challenge, but the Democratic majority moved forward with hearings and approvals on December 12. The rezonings passed on a 4–3–1 vote, with then-Chair Ann Wheeler in favor.

The case was brought by the Oak Valley Homeowners Association and nearby residents, who argued the ads failed to meet legal requirements. Irving agreed, voiding the rezonings earlier this month.

The board has less than three weeks to decide its next move in what has become the most consequential land-use case in Northern Virginia in decades.