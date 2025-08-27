Burgers @ Manassas Temporarily Closes, Promises Return

MANASSAS, Va. — A popular burger joint that brought D.C.’s Go-Go music flair to Manassas Mall is temporarily closing its doors.

Burgers @ Manassas announced the closure in a message shared to its social media accounts, assuring customers this is not a permanent goodbye. “Our Manassas location is temporarily closed, but this is not goodbye, just see you soon!,” the restaurant wrote. “We truly appreciate all the love and support from our community.”

The restaurant encouraged customers to visit its sister location in Camp Springs, Maryland, which remains open. “While we take this short break, you can still get your burger fix at our Camp Springs, Maryland location,” the post continued.

Burgers @ Manassas opened in February 2024, bringing a vibrant mix of Go-Go music culture, custom burger creations, and a 54-foot mural honoring Black cultural figures and community leaders to the Manassas Mall. Menu favorites included the Apollo Burger, Soufeast Seafood Burger, and The Bay Filet, with an array of over 25 sauces and toppings.

The owners did not specify the reason for the closure or its duration, but asked fans to follow the restaurant’s Instagram account, @burgersatapollo, for updates. “Stay connected with us and follow along… for updates, delicious features, and plenty more to come,” the post states.