Stafford Supervisor Candidates Report Campaign Contributions Ranging From $11,100 to $300

FXBG Advance: Amounts raised by candidates for Stafford Board of Supervisors so far this election cycle range from $11,120 to $300. The most recent campaign finance reports were due July 15 for activity through June 30, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. — More from FXBG Advance.
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