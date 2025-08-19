Power’s Out for 1,200 in Occoquan After Accident, Repairs Underway

OCCOQUAN, Va. – About 1,200 Dominion Energy customers are without power this afternoon after an accident damaged infrastructure in town, officials said.

The Town of Occoquan said crews are working on repairs and that residents may see their power cycle on and off while the work continues.

The Occoquan Police Department is monitoring the situation and will provide updates. Town officials advised residents who still have outages or communication issues to contact their service providers for assistance.

We’ll update this story as new information becomes available.