Neighborhood Notes

Want Your Name in a Theater? Here’s Your Chance at ARTfactory

By Uriah Kiser

MANASSAS, Va. – The folks at ARTfactory just shared a fun way for locals to leave their mark—literally. With their new Bricks for the Arts campaign, you can snag a personalized brick in the Wind River Theater lobby.

It’s a small donation, but it goes a long way. Each brick comes with a plaque engraved with your name (or someone else’s), plus a certificate and a special gift to say thanks. It’s a chance to support the arts and be part of ARTfactory’s legacy in downtown Manassas.

Want in? Head to this link to learn more.

Here’s the full press release:

Become a part of ARTfactory’s lasting legacy. Support ARTfactory by purchasing a Brick for the Arts!
For a small donation, you will receive a designated brick in the Wind River Theater lobby adorned with a plaque engraved with your name, or the name of your choosing. You will also receive a certificate and special gift with your donation. For more information, visit our website at https://hubs.li/Q03Czdxk0

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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