Want Your Name in a Theater? Here’s Your Chance at ARTfactory

MANASSAS, Va. – The folks at ARTfactory just shared a fun way for locals to leave their mark—literally. With their new Bricks for the Arts campaign, you can snag a personalized brick in the Wind River Theater lobby.

It’s a small donation, but it goes a long way. Each brick comes with a plaque engraved with your name (or someone else’s), plus a certificate and a special gift to say thanks. It’s a chance to support the arts and be part of ARTfactory’s legacy in downtown Manassas.

Want in? Head to this link to learn more.

Here’s the full press release:

Become a part of ARTfactory’s lasting legacy. Support ARTfactory by purchasing a Brick for the Arts!

For a small donation, you will receive a designated brick in the Wind River Theater lobby adorned with a plaque engraved with your name, or the name of your choosing. You will also receive a certificate and special gift with your donation. For more information, visit our website at https://hubs.li/Q03Czdxk0

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