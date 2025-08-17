Brunch Lovers, Hurry—Only 2 Weekends Left at Tidewater Grill

The crew at Tidewater Grill just let us know their Summer Brunch Buffet is wrapping up soon—and if you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the time.

There are only two weekends left to enjoy this all-you-can-eat brunch spread at Potomac Shores. It’s happening Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—except for Sunday, August 17, when it wraps up early at 2 p.m.

Expect breakfast classics, hearty lunch favorites, and some prime views to go with your plate. Whether you’re hitting the golf course or just soaking in a summer weekend, this is one of the area’s best brunch deals.

👉 Reserve your table here

Have you been? Please tell us what you think in the comments.

Here’s the full press release:

🌞 Only 3 Weekends Left of Summer Brunch! 🌞

Summer Brunch is still going strong at Tidewater Grill—but only for a few more weekends! Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of our most popular dining experiences before the season winds down. 🍳✨

Join us every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (except August 17th, when we’ll close at 2:00 PM) for our all-you-can-eat brunch buffet featuring a mouthwatering spread of breakfast classics and hearty lunch favorites.

Whether you’re fueling up before your tee time or simply savoring a sunny weekend, our brunch buffet is the perfect way to kick off your day.

To reserve your table: https://www.potomacshoresgolfclub.com/august-brunch-buffet/

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