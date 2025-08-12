Originals Ride Report: OmniRide Ridership Surges Toward Record Highs, but Capacity Concerns Loom By Uriah Kiser Published August 12, 2025 at 9:57AM | Updated August 15, 2025 at 3:41PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #OmniRide