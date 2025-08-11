Originals Riding Toward a Milestone, VRE Looks at Weekend Trains and Long-Term Funding By Uriah Kiser Published August 11, 2025 at 11:13AM | Updated August 11, 2025 at 4:56PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Virginia Railway Express