Originals Exclusive: Hansford Blocked from Returning to PWCS After VEA Takeover of Local Teachers Union By Alan Gloss Published August 9, 2025 at 7:30PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools #PWEA #VEA